US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall Street lower ahead of Fed meeting
U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as a selloff in technology firms ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and Johnson & Johnson. The S&P 500 index had briefly declined as much as 10.6% from its Jan. 3 closing peak, flirting with a correction for the second time this year before clawing back some lost ground in early afternoon trading.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as a selloff in technology firms ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and Johnson & Johnson.
The S&P 500 index had briefly declined as much as 10.6% from its Jan. 3 closing peak, flirting with a correction for the second time this year before clawing back some lost ground in early afternoon trading. The index is now down 9.7% from its peak. A correction would be confirmed if the index closes 10% or more below its record closing level.
The Fed will announce its policy statement on Wednesday at 2:00 pm ET (1900 GMT), which will be watched closely for cues on the central bank's timeline for hiking key interest rates to combat inflation. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 25 basis points hike in March, in addition to three more rate increases by the end of the year.
"The market is being re-rated by investors as they consider changes in Fed policy, earnings growth and economic growth slowing from last year," said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Nashville-based asset manager Laffer Tengler Investments. "We've had three years of super return and now we're just seeing investors going in and adjusting their portfolio."
At 12:23 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 255.11 points, or 0.74%, at 34,109.39, the S&P 500 was down 71.15 points, or 1.61%, at 4,338.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 355.49 points, or 2.57%, at 13,499.64. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined, with energy stocks being the outlier thanks to a 2.6% gain in oil prices as Ukraine-Russia tensions sparked supply concerns.
A U.S. plane carrying military equipment and munitions landed in Kyiv earlier in the day to shore up Ukraine as it braces for a possible military offensive from Moscow. "With risks around Ukraine to keep lingering and the Fed set to confirm a significantly more hawkish stance, volatility is likely to remain elevated near term," said Thomas Hempell, head of macro & market research, Generali Investments.
"As the global recovery continues and corporate earnings grow further (if more slowly), the recent correction will ultimately offer buying opportunities." The fourth-quarter earnings season has started off on a mixed note, with all eyes now on mega-cap growth company Microsoft's earnings after market close on Tuesday, followed by Apple and Tesla later this week.
Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 24.1% year-over-year, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv. Dow components American Express and IBM gained 7.4% and 3.5%, respectively, after posting strong fourth-quarter results.
Johnson & Johnson rose 2.2% after the drugmaker forecast as much as $3.5 billion in sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. General Electric Co tumbled 6.6% after the industrial conglomerate reported a decline in quarterly revenue amid persistent global supply chain disruptions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 2 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 102 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House
Pacific may be most likely to see 'strategic surprise' -U.S. policymaker Campbell
U.S. reports at least 1.1 mln COVID cases in a day, shattering global record