Japan will cooperate with US in event of Ukraine invasion, says govt spokesperson
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-01-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 08:00 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan and the United States will work closely together in the event of Russia invading Ukraine, Japan's government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The discussion with the United States regarding what would happen in the event of an invasion took place during a teleconference summit last week, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Ukraine
- Russia
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests from S.Korea, Japan as N.Korea conducts second missile test in a week
Japan to maintain most border restrictions until the end of February
Gymnastics-Japan's 'King Kohei' announces retirement
Japan keeps border controls as it prepares for omicron surge
Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks