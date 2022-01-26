73rd Republic Day parade: Meghalaya tableau highlights 50 years of statehood, pays tribute to women-led cooperative societies

The tableau of Meghalaya at the Republic Day parade this year showcased Meghalaya's 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups (SHGS). While India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Meghalaya celebrates its 50 years of statehood. At its 50 years of Statehood, Meghalaya through its tableau honours the contribution of women-led Cooperative Societies and Self-Help Groups (SHGS) to the State's economy. The tableau showcases Bamboo and Cane handicrafts and Lakadong Turmeric, the success and popularity of these products are a testimony to the relentless efforts of the women-led cooperative Societies and SHGs; and their contribution to the State's economy.

The front part of the tableau depicts a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya. The Bamboo and Cane handicrafts in the State once declined due to the availability of cheaper mass-produced plastic alternatives. The rear portion of the tableau depicts the traditional farming and processing of Lakadong turmeric. The Lakadong turmeric, renowned for its high curcumin content, attained its global fame due to the efforts of women-led cooperative societies & SHGs from Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya. The entire value chain is driven by women-led Cooperatives & SHGs, this has been depicted on the tableau. The rear portion also shows the commemorative logo of Meghalaya's 50th year of statehood.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. A set of guidelines issued by the Centre states that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. As many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments are a part of the Republic Day parade.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

