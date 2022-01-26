Left Menu

Goa tableau showcases symbols of the state's heritage at the 73rd Republic Day parade

Goa on Wednesday showcased its tableau on the theme 'Symbols of Goan Heritage' at the 73rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:35 IST
Goa tableau showcases symbols of the state's heritage at the 73rd Republic Day parade
Goa tableau participating in the Republic Day Parade, is based on the theme 'symbols of Goan Heritage'.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa on Wednesday showcased its tableau on the theme 'Symbols of Goan Heritage' at the 73rd Republic Day parade in New Delhi. In the front portion of tableau, Fort Aguada has been shown which, with a historical legacy of 450 years, the fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions.

During the Goan Liberation Struggle, the fort served as a central jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences. The Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan Panaji, shown in the middle of the tableau, is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of Freedom Fighters for the Liberation of Goa. The lotus placed at the top of the memorial symbolizes universal brotherhood. The rear portion of the tableau is showcasing Dona Paula, which is an idyllic rocky tourist attraction.

Goa is also the permanent venue for the International Film Festival of India. The Music of Goa is also as diverse and enchanting as the aquatic life in its sea. The dancers seen atop the float represent Kunbi Community, the original inhabitants of Goa. The colorful Shigmo is the most popular spring festival in Goa. Meanwhile, the Goa government celebrated Republic Day and Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai unfurled the National tricolor at Parade Ground in Panaji.

Moreover, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present on the occasion and various programmes have also been planned by the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022