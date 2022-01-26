Left Menu

Ministry Of Textile's Republic Day tableau showcases evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles

The Ministry Of Textile's (MoT) tableau showcased the theme "shuttling to the future", attempting to take the viewers through the lens of this journey from past to the future.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 14:09 IST
Ministry Of Textile's Republic Day tableau showcases evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles
Ministry of Textile Republic Day Tableau. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry Of Textile's (MoT) tableau showcased the theme "shuttling to the future", attempting to take the viewers through the lens of this journey from past to the future. The concept of this tableau is inspired by the 'Shuttle' used in weaving. This traditional weaving shuttle transforms into a Space-shuttle, reflecting the evolution of traditional textiles to futuristic technical textiles. The ministry is trying to display India's strengths in traditional textiles and natural fibres globally which is now emerging as a key player in technical textiles.

The tableaux front part represents shuttle and has charkas, cotton balls and silk cocoon on top which represent fibre to yarn conversion. The rear part has coloured yarns which are converted into fabric by looms and in turn into different traditional to technical apparel. The end ofthe tableau has two exhaust jets of a Space-shuttle. A weaver on it is weaving a beautiful yarn-dyed fabric in the handloom. Next to that is "India size", NIFT undertaking this project of national importance and developing a comprehensive body size chart for the Indian population.

"During the Covid-19 crisis when global manufacturing came to a grinding halt, India became the second-largest PPE kit manufacturer", stated the Ministry. Live models on the tableau are on renowned traditional colourful textiles of the various states and technical textiles (health care sector). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022