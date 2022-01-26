Left Menu

Germany to host G7 finance meeting May 18-20, finmin tells paper

Germany will host the main finance meeting of its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers from May 18-20, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Wednesday. We are seeing inflation and increased debt," Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the newspaper. "The G7 countries have a special role as anchors of stability," he added.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:18 IST
Germany to host G7 finance meeting May 18-20, finmin tells paper
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will host the main finance meeting of its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers from May 18-20, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Wednesday. "This year, the challenges are particularly great. We are seeing inflation and increased debt," Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the newspaper.

"The G7 countries have a special role as anchors of stability," he added. "Nationally as well as internationally, we must pay attention to sustainable public finances." Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 nations - the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada - would join the meeting in Koenigswinter, near Bonn.

The president of the European Central Bank and officials from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) were also expected, the paper said. Lindner said fiscal stability was essential to foster investment and innovation.

"This is the only way we can grow out of the crisis worldwide and master future tasks in climate protection and digitization," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022