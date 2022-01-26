Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with U.S. mediation - source
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar will need help from the United States to persuade Doha's natural gas customers to reroute some supplies to Europe in case a Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian deliveries to the continent, a source familiar with the discussions said. The issue will be discussed at talks in Washington next week between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President Joe Biden, one of the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Emir
- Ukraine
- Europe
- Washington
- Qatar
- Doha
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
CDC weighs recommending better masks against Omicron - Washington Post
European Parliament says its president, David Sassoli, has died at 65.
European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65
Colt Data Centre Services set for major growth spur, securing ten new sites across Europe & APAC