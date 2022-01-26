Left Menu

Qatar could reroute some gas to Europe with U.S. mediation - source

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:49 IST
Qatar will need help from the United States to persuade Doha's natural gas customers to reroute some supplies to Europe in case a Russia-Ukraine conflict disrupts Russian deliveries to the continent, a source familiar with the discussions said. The issue will be discussed at talks in Washington next week between the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President Joe Biden, one of the sources said.

