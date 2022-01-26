R-Day: Himachal Guv unfurls Tricolour at Shimla's Ridge Maidan

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the Tricolour at the historic Ridge Maidan here on the Republic Day on Wednesday.

The Republic Day was also celebrated with fervour in district headquarters, where state ministers unfurled the national flag.

A limited number of people were allowed to be present at the venues to watch the celebrations in view of covid restrictions. The governor in Shimla took salute from an impressive march past by various contingents. Shimla experienced light snowfall. Attractive tableaux were presented by various departments. PTI DJI RDK RDK

