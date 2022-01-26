Left Menu

Tipu Sultan was only warrior before India's independence who lost his life fighting with British: Mumbai Guardian Minister

Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British, said Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Guardian Minister on Wednesday.

26-01-2022
Tipu Sultan was only warrior before India's independence who lost his life fighting with British: Mumbai Guardian Minister
Image Credit: ANI
Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British, said Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Guardian Minister on Wednesday. "Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British. Today's programme is for the inauguration of projects, why is BJP focussing on the name rather than talking about the development for people," Shaikh told media persons in Mumbai today.

He also said that there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years, but BJP has sent its goons to defame the country today. "There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years, today BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects," Mumbai Guardian Minister stated.

He added, "We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures." Earlier today, Mumbai Police took into custody Bajrang Dal workers protesting against the naming of a sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Many police personnel were deployed at the protest site to control the situation.

The inauguration of the park in the name of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on the Republic day by Congress leader and guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh in his constituency has sparked controversy. (ANI)

