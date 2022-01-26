Left Menu

Kolkata: Now you can enjoy food inside Tram

Tram had been an important mode of transportation in the 19th century in Calcutta (now Kolkata). As people of Kolkata started opting for fast-moving modes of transport, the tram had begun to lose its relevance with fewer passengers boarding it.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-01-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 22:14 IST
Service boy taking orders from customers inside tram restaurant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tram had been an important mode of transportation in the 19th century in Calcutta (now Kolkata). As people of Kolkata started opting for fast-moving modes of transport, the tram had begun to lose its relevance with fewer passengers boarding it. Ensuring that Tram does not roll off into the sunset and lose its glory, the West Bengal government has refurbished the tramcar and converted it into a 20-seater restaurant.

The Tram restaurant has opened near Mother Wax Museum in Newtown, Kolkata. The restaurant, which has been developed by Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA), will serve delicious street food such as Indian, Kolkata Chinese food inside the tram that is stationed near Eco Park. The restaurant will remain open from 12 pm to 9 pm.

The NKDA has redesigned the area near the restaurant to give the visitors a feeling of Old Kolkata. The area has painted cartoons on pillars and pasted posters of old movies on lamp posts. For many customers visiting the restaurant is like reliving their good old days and bringing back beautiful memories.

Shweta Mehta, a Kolkata resident, said, "During my childhood days, I used to insist that my mother allow me to board the tram for fun sake. After sitting inside this tram compartment, it brings back old memories. This is an amazing feeling. It's surreal." (ANI)

