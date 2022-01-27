Nord Stream 2 will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine -State Dept
27-01-2022
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany will not move forward if Russia invades Ukraine.
"I want to be very clear: if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," spokesperson Ned Price told NPR.
Price did not elaborate on whether Germany had assured the U.S. it will not go ahead the project.
