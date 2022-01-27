Left Menu

Monaco's Princess Charlene still in recovery, to miss annual national festival

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 15:35 IST
Monaco's Princess Charlene still in recovery, to miss annual national festival
Princess Charlene Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss Thursday's annual Sainte Devote national festival in Monaco as she is still recovering from earlier health issues, said the Monaco Royal Palace.

The palace added on Thursday that the South African-born Princess Charlene would still need a few weeks of recovery and that she was also undergoing dental treatment.

Charlene married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011. The Monaco palace has consistently denied media reports of a rift between the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022