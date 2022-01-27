Monaco's Princess Charlene still in recovery, to miss annual national festival

Princess Charlene of Monaco will miss Thursday's annual Sainte Devote national festival in Monaco as she is still recovering from earlier health issues, said the Monaco Royal Palace.

The palace added on Thursday that the South African-born Princess Charlene would still need a few weeks of recovery and that she was also undergoing dental treatment.

Charlene married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011. The Monaco palace has consistently denied media reports of a rift between the two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)