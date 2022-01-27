Russia says missile crisis unavoidable without arms control curbs - TASS

Russia said on Thursday that a nuclear missile crisis between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable without measures to ensure restraint and predictability, the TASS news agency reported.

Vladimir Ermakov, a senior Russian foreign ministry official, said Moscow thought the United States was preparing to deploy short and intermediate-range missiles to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the report said.

