Russia says missile crisis unavoidable without arms control curbs - TASS
Russia said on Thursday that a nuclear missile crisis between Moscow and Washington was unavoidable without measures to ensure restraint and predictability, the TASS news agency reported.
Vladimir Ermakov, a senior Russian foreign ministry official, said Moscow thought the United States was preparing to deploy short and intermediate-range missiles to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the report said.
