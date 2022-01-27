Left Menu

Elusive leopard in TN caught, to be released in jungles

Over 50 personnel from Forest department and Anti Poaching squad were deployed in Ammapalayam village after receiving a tip off that the animal was spotted crossing the road at Perumanallur some 10 kms from Tirupur, official sources said.The elusive feline, which had attacked seven people in Pappankulam on January 24 had moved to Ammapalayam and attacked two persons, including an Anti Poaching squad watcher on the premises of a knitwear manufacturing unit this morning.The forest officials found pug marks of the big cat in a farm in Pongupalayam and after confirming its presence installed 20 cameras to monitor its movement.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:52 IST
Elusive leopard in TN caught, to be released in jungles
A leopard, which was on the prowl in nearby Tirupur district and is said to have attacked seven people, was finally caught on Thursday concluding the search operation by the forest department that went on for the last four days. Over 50 personnel from Forest department and Anti Poaching squad were deployed in Ammapalayam village after receiving a tip off that the animal was spotted crossing the road at Perumanallur some 10 kms from Tirupur, official sources said.

The elusive feline, which had attacked seven people in Pappankulam on January 24 had moved to Ammapalayam and attacked two persons, including an Anti Poaching squad watcher on the premises of a knitwear manufacturing unit this morning.

The forest officials found pug marks of the big cat in a farm in Pongupalayam and after confirming its presence installed 20 cameras to monitor its movement. A half eaten body of a dog was found near a well.

After noticing the movement of the leopard in bushy areas, a forest medical team successfully tranquilised the animal with a dart and then captured it, the sources said.

The leopard will be released into deep jungles in the evening, they added.

