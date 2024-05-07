Lok Sabha polls: People believe in PM Modi's leadership, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which was visible during voting at the Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. "I have full faith in PM Narendra Modi's leadership, which has taken the country to the global platform. People of this constituency, the state, and the country believe in PM Modi. We are getting a glimpse of this confidence in today's voting," Scindia said, speaking to ANI as the third phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections was underway in Guna.

Speaking about the increase in voting percentage in the Guna constituency, Scindia said, "Even the Election Commission wanted voter turnout to increase, and we are working for that." Guna reported a 68.93 per cent voter turnout as of 5 pm on Tuesday, while the voting percentage in Madhya Pradesh was 62.28 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. Guna has been the bastion of the Scindias for decades. However, in the 2019 general elections, Jyotiraditya lost the seat to Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, his former aide who ran on a BJP ticket. The Union Minister was with the Congress at the time.

The Union Minister is pitted against Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav of the Congress. Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The third phase of voting is underway. (ANI)

