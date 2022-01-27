Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget in paperless form on Feb 1

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022, in paperless form.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022, in paperless form. To mark the final stage of Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to core staff due to "lock-in" at their workplace instead of Halwa ceremony due to ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a "lock-in" of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament.

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the mobile App after it is presented in Parliament. The App will provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders. It is a bilingual App (English and Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

