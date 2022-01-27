Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq erase gains as Tesla weighs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:25 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq erase gains as Tesla weighs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq erased their gains in afternoon trading on Thursday, dragged down by a sharp fall in Tesla shares after the electric carmaker warned supply chain issues would last through the rest of the year.

At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 88.96 points, or 0.26%, at 34,257.05, the S&P 500 was down 1.09 points, or 0.03%, at 4,348.84, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 62.90 points, or 0.46%, at 13,479.22.

Also Read: US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher after upbeat earnings reports

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022