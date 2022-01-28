20-yr-old Pune boy thrashed for taking names, 4 held

A 20-year-old Pune boy was allegedly beaten up by four people on Thursday evening. After getting the information, Pune police rushed to the spot.

"As per the information received, the victim called the accused by their names. The accused found it offensive and beat him up," the Pune police official said. The police informed that they have arrested four accused in the matter.

"Four of them have been identified as Rohan Waghmare, Prashant Athwade, Aditya Kate, Prem Shinde and have been arrested," the police said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

