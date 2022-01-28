Left Menu

L&T bags 'large' offshore contract from ONGC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:44 IST
L&T bags 'large' offshore contract from ONGC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that its wholly-owned arm has bagged a large offshore contract from ONGC for the seventh development phase of their pipeline replacement projects.

This contract, awarded through international competitive bidding, reposes ONGC's confidence in L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) capabilities and commitment to support ONGC in strategic oil and gas sector, and contribute to country's energy security.

''LTHE, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a contract from...ONGC for the seventh development phase of their Pipeline Replacement Projects (PRP-VII),'' the company said in a statement.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of 350 km subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across country's west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and advanced value engineering & technology (AdVENT) verticals, LTHE offers integrated design-to-build solutions across the hydrocarbon sector to domestic and international customers.

With over three decades of rich experience, the company has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, and operational excellence in the hydrocarbon sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022