MVA govt committed to development of powerloom sector: Maha minister

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was committed to the development of the power loom sector in the state. Sheikh was addressing representatives of the textile and power loom association at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday.

The state textile minister said he wanted to understand the issues faced by weavers in the state and address them in the new textile policy to be framed by the government in the next year. The MVA government has been given an opportunity to serve citizens and industries and not to crush and beat them, he said. ''Our view in the entire process is that the government benefits and the weavers also benefit from it. With the help of a new textile policy, we will bring about a revolution in the sector,'' Sheikh said. The minister said he was touring power looms in Bhiwandi, Malegaon, Solapur, and Ichalkaranji to discuss the issues faced by weavers and address the same in the next policy. The past government's faulty policy had resulted in the problems presently faced by weavers and industry. They had failed to discuss the issue with the stakeholders, he alleged. ''We will not allow this to happen in the new policy and will take into account the suggestions by the stakeholders,'' Sheikh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)