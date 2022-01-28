Left Menu

Wine is not liquor, sale will double farmers' income, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores would boost farmers' income.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday stated that the Maharashtra government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores would boost farmers' income. "Wine is not liquor. If wine sale increases, farmers will benefit from it. We've done this to double farmers' income," said Raut.

Hiiting out at BJP for criticizing the state government's decision, Raut said, "BJP only opposes but does nothing for farmers. Mallikarjun Kharge has said it right. BJP has sold the public sector." Earlier, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the Shiv Sena-led coalition government wants to turn Maharashtra into "Madya-rashtra (liquor state)."

Maharashtra on Thursday cleared a proposal to sell wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores across the state at a flat annual licensing fee of Rs 5,000. According to the state cabinet, the decision is aimed to ensure a more accessible marketing channel for Indian wineries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

