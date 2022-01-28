Padma Shri awardee in sports Faisal Ali says 'still long way to go for him'

After being nominated for the 'Padma Shri' award in the sports category, Kashmiri martial art coach Faisal Ali Dar was visibly elated with the recognition and said "still there is a long way to go for him." Speaking to ANI, Faisal shared his experiences and said that he started his journey long back in 2003 when he started as a payer and later formed an academy.

"I am thankful to Jammu and Kashmir administration and Union government for recognising my work. I have started this journey in 2003 when I started as a player and later formed an academy," Faisal trains youth across the Bandipora district in North Kashmir, said "My purpose is to give training to youth so that they can also get better opportunities in sports."

He further said that the journey wasn't easy for him as he used to face a lot of hurdles, especially creating a sports culture in the district was a tough task. "Creating a sports culture was a challenge, though I have succeeded much in changing the reserved mindset, there is still a long way to go," he added.

Faisal's sports academy has 17 subunits in at least 9 districts across Jammu and Kashmir where aspiring athletes are being trained in around 18 different sports with a nominal fee. Falak, sister of Faisal said "we are very happy that he was recognised for this award. This is a pride for Jammu and Kashmir and motivation for those children who want to do good in sports."

Mohd Shafi Dar, Faisal's father, shared his happiness for his son and said "I am happy for my son and thankful for the administration for recognising him. As a proud father, I wish for other children to do their best in sports." (ANI)

