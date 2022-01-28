Left Menu

Biden, EU pledge cooperation on energy security amid Ukraine crisis

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden and his European Union counterpart Ursula von der Leyen on Friday pledged to cooperate on guaranteeing Europe's energy security as well as Ukraine's amid the standoff triggered by Russia amassing troops at Ukraine's border.

"The United States and the EU are working jointly towards continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," they said in a joint statement.

