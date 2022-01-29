Left Menu

Don't trust policemen deployed in my security, they can shoot me: Azam Khan's son Abdullah

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Friday said that he does not trust the policemen who have been deployed in his security and claimed that they can shoot him.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 10:53 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Friday said that he does not trust the policemen who have been deployed in his security and claimed that they can shoot him. Abdullah, who is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket, expressed apprehension that only the policemen deployed in his security can shoot him.

Speaking to reporters, the Samajwadi Party leader said, ".....BJP have officers with them. The police are with BJP, two governments are with BJP. I am alone. I have no one with me. I don't even trust the policemen who are with me. Police can shoot me...They are not deployed for my security." Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Azam Khan, who is sitting MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, from Rampur constituency. At present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

