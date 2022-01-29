Left Menu

Fire that broke out in Gandhidham-Puri Express train doused, no injuries reported

The fire that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra has been extinguished and the pantry coach has been detached, confirmed the Western Railway on Saturday afternoon.

ANI | Nandurbar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 12:48 IST
Fire that broke out in Gandhidham-Puri Express train doused, no injuries reported
Visuals of Gandhidham-Puri Express. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The fire that broke out in the pantry car of 12993 Gandhidham-Puri Express at Nandurbar station in Maharashtra has been extinguished and the pantry coach has been detached, confirmed the Western Railway on Saturday afternoon. earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the pantry car of Gandhidham-Puri Express train near Nandurbar station in Maharashtra on Saturday at about 10.35 am. The fire brigade was informed while the fire extinguishers of the station and the train were being used in dousing the flames, the Railways had earlier informed.

The Railway Ministry confirmed that all the passengers are safe and have been safely evacuated. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A medical team and other paramedical staff immediately rushed to the site. There have been no injuries. The train comprises of a total of 22 coaches and the pantry car was the 13th coach," Western Railway informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

EXCLUSIVE-Pilots say Qatar Airways monitors and muzzles staff online

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022