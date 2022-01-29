Maha: SEC fixes 47 wards for 142-member Thane civic body

Left Menu

The State Election Commission on Friday directed the TMC to work on the process of publication and finalisation of the ward limits, he said.As per the programme, the ward limits and their map will be published by the TMC on February 1 and the objections and suggestions on them are invited till February 14, the official said.

The Maharashtra Election Commission has fixed a total of 47 wards for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, which has 18,41,488 eligible voters, an official said on Saturday. The State Election Commission on Friday directed the TMC to work on the process of publication and finalisation of the ward limits, he said.

As per the programme, the ward limits and their map will be published by the TMC on February 1 and the objections and suggestions on them are invited till February 14, the official said. The TMC will submit the details of objections and suggestions to the commission, which will be given a hearing on February 26, and a report will be submitted to the commission on March 2, it was stated.

Of the 47 wards, only one will have four members, while the rest will have three members, he said.

The civic body will have 142 elected members, of which 71 will be women, 10 seats will be reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste and three from the Scheduled Tribes categories, it was stated. The approval of voters given by the commission states that there will be 1,26,003 Scheduled Caste and 42,698 Scheduled Tribe voters.

The average number of voters in any ward was 38,905, while the maximum voters in a ward was 42,796 and minimum is 35,015, it was stated.

