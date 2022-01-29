Left Menu

Skeleton of elephant found in noon meal centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:13 IST
The skeleton of an elephant was found in a locked noon meal centre of a government-aided elementary school at Valparai, about 100 kms, from here, said police on Saturday.

The skeleton was noticed by poll officials when they visited the school which was converted into a polling station for the forthcoming civic elections, said the police.

The officials informed the Forest Department personnel and they sent the skeleton to forensic experts for analysis, they said.

