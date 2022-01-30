Left Menu

Goa polls: TMC-MGP alliance promises resumption of mining, reservation for women in jobs & local bodies

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-01-2022 09:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 09:08 IST
Goa polls: TMC-MGP alliance promises resumption of mining, reservation for women in jobs & local bodies
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have released their common manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls, promising resumption of mining operations and reservation for women in jobs and local bodies in the coastal state if they come to power.

The mining operations, which used to be one of the main sources of revenue for Goa, came to a grinding halt in the state in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases.

The poll manifesto, released by alliance partners TMC and MGP on Saturday ahead of the state polls on February 14, mentioned that “instituting environmentally sustainable mining practices with 80 per cent reservation for Goans in extraction contracts and mining jobs would be the priority'' of their government.

All income generated through the Goa Mineral Corporation would be utilised to fund welfare schemes in the state, it said.

The manifesto also promised 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs, including the private sector, and 50 per cent reservation for women in all the local bodies.

The TMC-MGP alliance has also assured two fast track courts to address crimes against women and children, and a mobile app for women's safety.

According to the manifesto, the TMC-MGP government would boost Goa's gross domestic product to Rs 1.8 lakh crore from the existing Rs 0.71 lakh crore by creating 2,00,000 new jobs with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in three years.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which is contesting the Goa poll for the first time, forged an alliance with the state's oldest regional party MGP last month.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the MGP won three seats in the 40-member Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022