India is sacred land of education, knowledge: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that awareness about education is visible at every level in society and mentioned that India is a sacred land of education and knowledge. Citing an example, the Prime Minister said, Taimmal living in Udumalpet block of Trippur district of Tamil Nadu is very inspiring.

"Taimmal Ji does not have any land of his own. For years, his family is making a living by selling coconut water. The financial condition may not be good, but Taimmal Ji had left no stone unturned to educate his son and daughter. His children studied in Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School. One day in the meeting with the parents in the school, it was raised that the condition of the classrooms and school should be improved; the school infrastructure should be fixed. Taimmal Ji was also in that meeting. He heard everything," said PM Modi while addressing Mann Ki Baat today. "In the same meeting, the discussion again came to a halt on the paucity of money for these works. After this, no one could have imagined what Taimmal did. Taimmal Ji, who had accumulated some capital by selling coconut water, donated one lakh rupees to the school," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Indeed, it takes a big heart, a sense of service, to do this. Taimmal Ji says that in the school that is there have classes till 8th standard. Now when the infrastructure of the school improves, classes till higher secondary education will be held. This is the same sentiment I was talking about regarding education in our country." The Prime Minister said that India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge.

"My dear countrymen, India has been the sacred land of education and knowledge. We have not confined education to bookish knowledge, but have seen it as a holistic experience of life. The great personalities of our country have also had a deep relationship with education," he said. The address comes on Martyrs' Day which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honor his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The program will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The first episode of the program was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)