Fire damages sugarcane on 70-acre plot in Latur, 20 farmers face loses

PTI | Latur | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:53 IST
A fire on Sunday afternoon in a village in Latur damaged sugarcane on an area of 70 acres, leading to losses to 20 farmers, local officials said.

The incident took place in Bhise Wagholi village at 1pm, after which it was decided to cut the cane and transport it to a nearby sugar mill, they added.

