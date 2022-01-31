Guar Seed futures decline on low demand

Guar seed prices on Monday went down by Rs 5 to Rs 6,370 per 10 quintals in futures trade.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for February delivery were trading at Rs 6,370, down by Rs 5, or 0.06 percent per 10 quintals with an open interest of 54,125 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

