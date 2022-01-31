Maha minister Bhujbal slams BJP for opposing state govt's decision on wine sale

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday slammed the BJP for opposing the state government's decision to allow sale of wine in supermarkets, and pointed out that the saffron party's government in Madhya Pradesh has permitted to stock liquor at homes in large quantities. The Maharashtra government's move to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets will definitely help the farmers, the food and civil supply minister said.

Last Thursday, the Maharashtra government said the sale of wine will be allowed in supermarkets and walk-in stores in the state.

The decision was taken to give a boost to fruit-based wineries which provide additional income to farmers, Minister for Skill Development Nawab Malik had said.

The opposition BJP in the state, however, had slammed the decision, saying the government was promoting liquor.

Justifying the Maharashtra government's decision, Bhujbal said, "In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP is in power, the government has allowed to stock liquor in homes in large quantities. They have given permission to open a bar.'' ''Wine is widely regarded as a health drink across the world. This (the government's decision) will definitely help the farmers. Anyone who wants to buy it can procure it from anywhere. I don't think it is right to make a mountain of a molehill," the NCP leader said. Earlier in the day, social activist Anna Hazare said it was unfortunate that the Maharashtra government was giving priority to liquor sale for financial gains.

Hazare said it is the government's duty to discourage people from drugs, alcohol and addiction. It is sad to see that decisions are being made to promote alcohol and addiction only for revenue generation, he said.

The state government last week said supermarkets and shops measuring 1,000 square feet and above can sell wine by paying a licence fee.

But, the supermarkets which are near places of worship or educational institutions can not sell wine. Further, wine sale will not be allowed in the districts where prohibition is in force, it said.

Supermarkets will have to be pay a fee of Rs 5,000 for selling wine, the government had said.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had criticised the decision, saying the government had rolled back prohibition.

''We will not allow Maharashtra to become a Madya-rashtra ('liquor state'),'' he had said.

