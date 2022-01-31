Left Menu

COVID-19: Online education to continue for classes 1 to 9 in Gujarat till Feb 5

The Gujarat government on Monday directed that the online education will continue for classes 1 to 9 in the state till next February 5.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Monday directed that the online education will continue for classes 1 to 9 in the state till next February 5. State government spokesperson and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani while explaining this decision of the Core Committee, said that "only online education will continue for classes of 1 to 9 in the state till next February 5."

The decision was taken after a comprehensive review of coronavirus transition status, which expires today. "The state government will review the situation on February 5 and take appropriate decisions regarding classroom teaching in schools," Vaghani said. (ANI)

