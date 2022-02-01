Left Menu

Tunisia raises fuel prices for fourth time in a year to reduce budget deficit

Tunisia raised fuel prices for the fourth time in 12 months on Monday in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, a policy change wanted by the country's international lenders, the Energy Ministry said.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 01-02-2022 03:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 03:50 IST
Tunisia raises fuel prices for fourth time in a year to reduce budget deficit
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia raised fuel prices for the fourth time in 12 months on Monday in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, a policy change wanted by the country's international lenders, the Energy Ministry said. The price of a litre of gasoline will rise on Tuesday to 2.155 dinars (0.74 cents) from 2.095, the ministry said in a statement.

The North Africa country, suffering from its worst financial crisis, is trying to agree on a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund. Last month, a government budget document showed Tunisia plans to increase fuel and electricity prices, freeze public sector pay and impose new taxes in 2022, moves that could anger the powerful labour union movement, which opposes any cuts that would impact workers or the poor and wants to prioritise fighting corruption.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022