Tunisia raises fuel prices for fourth time in a year to reduce budget deficit

Tunisia raised fuel prices for the fourth time in 12 months on Monday in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, a policy change wanted by the country's international lenders, the Energy Ministry said. The price of a litre of gasoline will rise on Tuesday to 2.155 dinars (0.74 cents) from 2.095, the ministry said in a statement.

The North Africa country, suffering from its worst financial crisis, is trying to agree on a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund. Last month, a government budget document showed Tunisia plans to increase fuel and electricity prices, freeze public sector pay and impose new taxes in 2022, moves that could anger the powerful labour union movement, which opposes any cuts that would impact workers or the poor and wants to prioritise fighting corruption.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)