Putin tells Сhina's Xi of new deal to supply 10 bcm of gas to China
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 13:31 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday that Russia has prepared a new deal to supply China with 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas from its Far East.
Putin also said that the Russian oil business has "new solutions" on supplies of hydrocarbons to China.
