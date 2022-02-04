Left Menu

PM Modi remembers Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on his 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered legendary vocalist and Bharat Ratna awardee Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on his 100th birth anniversary and said that he brought the nation closer through his renditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 23:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Ji. Through his works, he made landmark contributions towards popularising Indian music and culture. He also brought our nation closer through his renditions," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was born on February 4, 1922 at Gadag, which was at that time, a part of Dharwad district of Karnataka. In Pune, Joshi attained fame as a pre-eminent exponent of the Khayal form of singing, as well as for his popular renditions of devotional music - bhajans and abhangs. (ANI)

