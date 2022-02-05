Left Menu

Rugby-Six Nations pledges cash to help tsunami-hit Tonga

"To help the IRFC reach its target, Six Nations Rugby, which is comprised of all six Unions and Federations, has confirmed it will make a 100,000 pounds donation to the Tonga relief efforts," Six Nations Rugby said in a statement. England, Ireland, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales compete in the tournament, which is due to start later on Saturday.

Organisers of the Six Nations rugby championship said they would donate 100,000 pounds ($135,290) to help relief efforts in tsunami-hit Tonga, as the competition prepared to kick off on Saturday. International ships and planes are delivering drinking water, shelters and food to the South Pacific nation, where a tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption destroyed villages and resorts last month https://www.reuters.com/world/significant-damage-reported-tongas-main-island-after-volcanic-eruption-2022-01-17.

England, Ireland, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales compete in the tournament, which is due to start later on Saturday. ($1 = 0.9254 Swiss francs)

