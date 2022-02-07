Left Menu

UP dy CM targets SP over 300 units free electricity promise

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-02-2022
When the Samajwadi Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh, electric lines were used only to dry clothes, and now, it is going around promising 300 units of free electricity to the people, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday.

Maurya was addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate Kiratpal Singh from the Gangoh assembly seat in the district.

In an apparent jibe at the SP-RLD alliance, the deputy chief minister said, ''The alliance which is claiming it will win 400 seats in the state will not even be able to cross the 40-mark.'' He claimed that like 2017, the BJP will form the government in the state by winning more than 300 seats in the assembly elections.

Maurya said the BJP-led government of the state was giving oil, pulses, salt and grains to 15 crore poor people because its slogan is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Both Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav have promised free electricity to the people if voted to power in the elections.

