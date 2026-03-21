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Airfare Caps Lifted: Airlines Urged to Maintain Fair Pricing

The government has lifted temporary domestic airfare caps implemented after IndiGo flight disruptions. Effective from March 23, airlines must maintain fair pricing amid operational challenges on international routes due to the West Asia conflict. Excessive fare surges will be closely monitored by the civil aviation ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:01 IST
Airfare Caps Lifted: Airlines Urged to Maintain Fair Pricing
  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced the removal of temporary caps on domestic airfares, which were initially imposed following disruptions in IndiGo flights last December. This change, set to take effect from March 23, comes amid ongoing operational problems on international routes linked to the West Asia conflict.

The civil aviation ministry's recent order emphasizes the need for airlines to uphold pricing discipline, ensuring fares remain reasonable and transparent, aligning with market conditions and preserving passenger interests.

Airlines facing any unwarranted surge in prices, especially during peak demand periods or disruptions, will be under scrutiny as the ministry continues real-time monitoring of airfare trends. The initial caps were a response to an unexpected hike in ticket prices due to significant IndiGo flight disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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