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AI Meets Justice: Striking a Balance in the Judiciary

CJI Justice Surya Kant emphasizes the need to integrate Artificial Intelligence into the judiciary to enhance efficiency without overshadowing human judgment. Speaking at a seminar, he warned against AI's dominance in decision-making, advocating for AI as a supportive tool while maintaining human oversight in final judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 23:01 IST
AI Meets Justice: Striking a Balance in the Judiciary
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  • India

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, underscored the importance of incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) cautiously into the judicial system to aid rather than overshadow its core functions. He emphasized this during a seminar at the Karnataka Judicial Academy focused on the theme, 'Artificial Intelligence-Prevention and Resolution of Disputes.'

Justice Kant advocated for AI's use in managing vast amounts of data and identifying patterns to minimize procedural delays, stressing that AI should not interfere with the core judicial role of judgment delivery. He cautioned that AI's dominance in decision-making could jeopardize transparency and accountability within the justice system.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru raised questions about AI's role, challenging whether it would assist or replace human decision-making. Meanwhile, Bar Association of India's President, Prashant Kumar, praised AI's ability to translate court judgments into local languages, enhancing access for rural communities.

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