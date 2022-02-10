Left Menu

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

According to a complaint, the maid Aarti along with her four accomplices held the family hostage on Tuesday evening and ran away with jewellery, Rs 50,000 in cash, watches and two mobile phones.The FIR was lodged at Sector 10A police station on Thursday and efforts are on to nab the accused, SHO Naveen Kumar said.

A maid sedated a woman and her two daughters and got the house robbed by bringing in four men in Sector 10A area here, police said on Thursday. According to a complaint, the maid Aarti along with her four accomplices held the family hostage on Tuesday evening and ran away with jewellery, Rs 50,000 in cash, watches and two mobile phones.

The FIR was lodged at Sector 10A police station on Thursday and efforts are on to nab the accused, SHO Naveen Kumar said. According to the complaint filed by Sumita (47), Aarti was working at their home since last few months. She generally came in the morning time but on Tuesday she came in the evening around 5:00pm.

“I asked her for juice and she gave me and my daughters sedative laced juice and soon we all fainted. In the meantime, Aarti called four men inside the house, who held us hostage and threatened to kill us,'' the woman said.

One of them strangled her throat and asked to handover all valuables to them. ''We were just in semi-conscious condition when they robbed jewellery, watches, Rs 50,000 cash and two mobile phones,'' she said.

It was the next morning on Wednesday when they came to their senses and raised the alarm.

''My tenant Vishal came and rushed us to hospital,” Sumita told to police. The FIR has been registered against maid Aarti under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab all the accused, the SHO said.

“It was conspiracy of maid and her accomplices as they also destroyed the CCTV cameras installed at the house before committing the robbery,” said Ishwar Singh, a relative of the victim family. PTI COR RCJ RCJ

