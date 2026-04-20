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Michigan Officials Resist DOJ's Election Materials Demand

Michigan officials are resisting a U.S. Department of Justice request for 2024 election materials, viewing it as an attempt by the Trump administration to undermine election integrity. The DOJ has requested ballots and related documents despite legal setbacks in seeking similar information from other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 06:32 IST
Michigan Officials Resist DOJ's Election Materials Demand
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On Sunday, Michigan officials confronted a request by the U.S. Department of Justice for election materials related to the 2024 election, critiquing it as an effort by the Trump administration to sow distrust in U.S. elections. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, along with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, expressed their willingness to challenge the DOJ's demands.

The Department of Justice had previously sent a letter, authored by Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, requesting ballots and related materials from Wayne County, which includes Detroit. This effort is part of broader moves by the DOJ under the Trump administration to scrutinize election processes, including seeking access to voter rolls in multiple states.

Despite these efforts, the DOJ's pursuit of election materials has faced challenges in court. Judges in states like Rhode Island, California, and Michigan have ruled against such requests, underscoring the ongoing legal battles over election integrity and state rights in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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