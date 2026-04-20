Tragedy in Shreveport: A Family Torn Apart by Domestic Violence

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a gunman killed nine minors, including seven of his own children, in a shocking domestic violence episode in Shreveport, Louisiana. Authorities reported that the suspect, Shamar Elkins, was fatally shot by police after a high-speed car chase.

The horrifying event unfolded when Elkins first shot an adult woman before targeting children aged between 1 and 14 in a nearby home. The violence left two other women severely injured, with one sustaining life-threatening wounds. Multiple families were affected, deepening the community's grief and shock.

Local leaders, including Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, emphasized the need for enhanced domestic violence resources. As investigators work to uncover the motive behind this act, communities across Louisiana mourn and call for change to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)