Geopolitical Tensions Shake Oil Markets and Stock Stability

On Monday, escalating tensions in the Middle East significantly disrupted oil prices, briefly stabilizing the volatile U.S. dollar and causing ripples across global stock markets. Economic anxiety heightened following the U.S. seizure of an Iranian cargo ship, prompting Tehran's military to respond with threats of retaliation.

With the Strait of Hormuz's closure re-imposed by Iran, over 20 vessels managed passage over the weekend, yet concerns lingered. Brent crude futures witnessed a sharp 6% increase, reaching $96 per barrel, while minor fluctuations occurred in currency and bond markets.

The geopolitical strain sharpens as Iran dismissed peace discussions, despite U.S. intentions of dialogue and threatened further military action. Analysts note investor apprehensions but maintain a cautious optimism for a potential resolution that could stabilize the markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)