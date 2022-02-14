Left Menu

London stocks tumble as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh

UK shares fell on Monday as concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped appetite for riskier assets, while oil prices at seven-year highs limited losses in heavyweight energy stocks. British energy stocks fell the least, as oil prices climbed on the prospect of supply disruptions caused by any escalation over Ukraine. The domestically-focussed midcap index lost 1.7%, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks coming under pressure the most.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:57 IST
London stocks tumble as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares fell on Monday as concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine sapped appetite for riskier assets, while oil prices at seven-year highs limited losses in heavyweight energy stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.5% in early trade, with financial stocks weighing the most. Local benchmark 10-year bond yields fell from three-year highs as investors rushed into safer investments.

The United States warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, with Moscow having amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border. Fears of a possible conflict had battered most stock markets last week. British energy stocks fell the least, as oil prices climbed on the prospect of supply disruptions caused by any escalation over Ukraine.

The domestically-focussed midcap index lost 1.7%, with industrials and consumer discretionary stocks coming under pressure the most. Among individual stocks, sportswear retailer JD Sports fell 3.2% after Britain fined the firm and Footasylum a combined 4.7 million pounds ($6.36 million) for breaching an order that prevented the firms from integrating further.

($1 = 0.7395 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022