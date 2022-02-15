Left Menu

Banned drug seized from hotel in Kerala, 8 held

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:58 IST
Banned drug seized from hotel in Kerala, 8 held
Eight people, including a woman, were arrested by the Excise Enforcement squad for allegedly trying to sell MDMA, a banned drug, at a hotel in this coastal city on Tuesday.

As many as 55 gms of the narcotic substance was recovered during the raid carried out at the hotel, located in Mamangalam here, an excise official said.

The state squad of the Excise Enforcement carried out the search based on a tip off that the banned drug was brought here for sale, he said.

''A total of 55 grams of MDMA was seized from them. It is commercial quantity and considered equal to 20 kg ganja,'' the senior official told PTI.

All the arrested were hailing from various districts of the state and four of them were suspected to be involved in the drug peddling before also, he said adding that the vehicles they used were also seized.

