EU leaders to agree second sanctions package on Russia, senior official says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:58 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union leaders will agree a second package of economic sanctions on Russia at a summit on Thursday evening, after Moscow invaded Ukraine, hitting trade, energy, financial and transport, among other sectors, a senior official said.
"You can expect a lot on export bans, the financial sector, transport, energy ... nothing is excluded," the senior official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- Russia
Advertisement