Telangana: Woman trainee pilot dies in plane crash, investigation underway

A woman trainee pilot died after an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Thungathurthy village of Telangana's Nalgonda district, local police on Saturday.

ANI | Nalgonda (Telangana) | Updated: 26-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 22:38 IST
Nalgonda sub-inspector P Paramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman trainee pilot died after an aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed in Thungathurthy village of Telangana's Nalgonda district, local police on Saturday. "A woman trainee pilot died in the plane crash in Thungathurthy village. The aircraft belongs to a private aviation academy. Further investigation underway," said P Paramesh, sub-inspector, Nalgonda.

Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased pilot. "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones," tweeted Scindia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

