Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures slide as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia

U.S. stock index futures slid more than 1% on Monday as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Defense stocks L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp and Northrop Grumman jumped between 4.5% and 6.6% in premarket trading following news that Germany would increase its military spending.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:10 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide as West ratchets up sanctions against Russia

U.S. stock index futures slid more than 1% on Monday as investors assessed the fallout from a new set of sanctions imposed by the Western countries on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and Russia's rouble tanked to record lows after the Western allies blocked Russian banks off the SWIFT financial network, while limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves.

Worsening the mood, Russian President Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday. Defense stocks L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp and Northrop Grumman jumped between 4.5% and 6.6% in premarket trading following news that Germany would increase its military spending. Weapons makers outperformed the S&P 500 index last week, with a 3.4% gain for the S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense sub-index, compared with a 0.8% rise in the benchmark index.

Energy stocks were mixed, while Citigroup and Microsoft Corp slipped 2.6% and 1.4%, respectively, to lead losses among big banks and mega-cap growth companies. At 06:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 373 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 56 points, or 1.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 180.75 points, or 1.27%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was last trading at 32.95, its highest level since Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022