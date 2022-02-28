Left Menu

Russian oil tanker hit by U.S. sanctions heading to Malaysia - data

According to the United States, Linda is owned by PSB Leasing, a unit of Russian lender Promsvyazbank, which has also been hit by international sanctions. In a statement sent to Reuters, Promsvyazbank said PSB Leasing did not own Linda, adding that the vessel was redeemed by its owner in April 2021.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:52 IST
A Russian-flagged crude oil tanker targeted by U.S. sanctions is heading to Malaysia, shipping data showed on Monday, amid growing international scrutiny on businesses linked to Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. The Linda, named in a U.S. Treasury document detailing sanctions against Russia, was in the Indian Ocean and was expected to arrive at Sungai Linggi port on Malaysia's west coast on Sunday, according to data from ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com.

It was not immediately clear whether authorities in Malaysia plan to allow the ship to anchor. Its marine department and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to the United States, Linda is owned by PSB Leasing, a unit of Russian lender Promsvyazbank, which has also been hit by international sanctions.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Promsvyazbank said PSB Leasing did not own Linda, adding that the vessel was redeemed by its owner in April 2021. The bank did not say who the owner was. French authorities on Saturday seized another ship, Baltic Leader, that they said was owned by PSB Leasing.

Promsvyazbank has similarly denied that its subsidiary owned the vessel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

